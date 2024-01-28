Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stage set for 7th edition of PPC tomorrow; Eagerly looking forward, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with students, parents, and teachers tomorrow as part of the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha that begins from 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi. The event will be held in a town hall format. Nearly 4,000 participants will be interacting with PM Modi this year. 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha tomorrow: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents, (File image: ANI/PIB)

Organized by the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event wherein Prime Minister Modi interacts and offers guidance to students, teachers, and parents at the onset of examinations. The event is part of the larger movement called the ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by PM Modi that is aimed at creating a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who reviewed the preparations for the event, said that “the current edition recorded a remarkable 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, highlighting widespread enthusiasm among students across the country.”

The registration process for the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 11, 2023, and ended on January 12, 2024.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi took to micro-blogging site X, and said he is eagerly looking forward to the “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”

As per officials, two students and a teacher from each State and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited. A hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will also be attending for the first time.

It may also be mentioned here that an online MCQ competition was conducted for students of classes 6 to 12 on the MyGov portal from December 11 to January 12 to determine participants based on their submitted questions. Selected participants will receive a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, including the "Exam Warriors" book by the prime minister and a certificate.

Notably, several school-level activities were organized nationwide from January 12 to January 23, including marathon runs, music and meme competitions, nukkad natak, and student-anchor-student-guest discussions.

Apart from this, a painting competition was also organized on January 23 in 657 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 122 Navodaya Vidyalayas across 774 Districts, themed around exam mantras from the book "Exam Warriors’. Over 60,000 students participated in the competition.

Where to watch?

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be telecast on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India. Moreover, all major private channels will also be telecasting the event.

It will also be live on All India Radio Medium Wave, FM Channel.

Alternatively, viewers can also stream online on the PMO and Ministry of Education websites, the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, Facebook Live, and Swayamprabha.

(With inputs from PTI)