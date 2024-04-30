PSEB 12th Result 2024: 93.04% students pass Punjab Board class 12 exams, check percentage details here

Punjab School Education Board has announced the PSEB 12th Result 2024. The Punjab School Education Board officials declared the results of the Class 12 Board Exam at a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024. Punjab Class 12 Board results live updates PSEB 12th Result 2024: Punjab Class 12 results released today. Overall 93.04% pass percentage registered this year. (HT file/Gurminder Singh)

Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other details were also shared at the press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This year, an overall pass percentage of 93.04% has been recorded in the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams. Of this, the overall pass percentage of girls is 95.74% and that of boys is 90.74%.

Besides, a total of 2,84,452 students appeared in the PSEB Class 12 exams, of which 2,64,662 passed.

Notably, the Class 12 board exam was started on February 13 and ended on March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

Steps to check PSEB 12th results:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.