PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th, 12th results releasing today

New Delhi240C
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
    Apr 30, 2024 8:41 AM IST
    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. The Punjab Board 8th and 12th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the scores through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024. ...Read More

    The Punjab board Class 12 results will be shared in a press conference. The board will reveal the names of Science, Arts and Commerce toppers, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference.

    This year, the Punjab board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024 and Class 12 final exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and toppers details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 30, 2024 8:41 AM IST

    Punjab board 8th results: Toppers of Class 8 in 2023 

    Rank 1: Lovepreet Kaur 

    Rank 2: Gurankit Kaur 

    Rank 3: Samarpreet Kaur

    Apr 30, 2024 8:19 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: List of websites 

    pseb.ac.in

    Apr 30, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    PSEB 8th results: Last year gender wise pass percentage 

    Girls pass percentage: 98.68 percent 

    Boys pass percentage: 97.41 percent

    Apr 30, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    PSEB 12th results: Steps to check marksheets?

    Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

    Click on PSEB 12th result 2024 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and check the results. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 30, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage of Class 8 in 2023 

    In 2023, the PSEB 8th result was announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage was 98.01 percent. 

    Apr 30, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    PSEB results: Toppers of Science, Commerce and Arts to be announced 

    Punjab Board will announce the toppers of Science, Commerce and Arts stream today, April 30, 2024. 

    Apr 30, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    PSEB: Press conference to be conducted to release Class 8, 12 results 

    PSEB will conduct press conference to declare Class 8, 12 results. The press conference will begin at 4 pm and results, pass percentage, toppers names and other details will be announced. 

    Apr 30, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2023 

    The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result in 2023 was 92.47 per cent.

    Apr 30, 2024 8:03 AM IST

    Punjab School Education Board Class 12 result: Last year results announced in May 

    In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 12 results was announced on May 24. 

    Apr 30, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Punjab board 8th results: Websites to check 

    pseb.ac.in

    Apr 30, 2024 7:57 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: How to check scores 

    1. Go to pseb.ac.in. 
    2. Now, open the results tab.
    3. Find and open the Class 8 or Class 12 result link.
    4. Enter the asked information and login.
    5. Check Punjab board Class 12 result.

     

    Apr 30, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    Punjab board 12th results: When was Class 12 exam conducted? 

    Punjab Board conducted Class 12 final exams from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. 

    Apr 30, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    PSEB 8th results: Exam dates 

    This year, the Punjab board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. 

    Apr 30, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    PSEB 12th results: Press conference to be conducted 

    PSEB 12th results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The press conference will begin at 4 pm. 

    Apr 30, 2024 7:48 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Science, Commerce, Arts results today 

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab Board will announce 12th Science, Commerce, Arts results at 4 pm today.

    Apr 30, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    PSEB results: Where to check scores for 8th, 12th ? 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the scores through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.

    Apr 30, 2024 7:45 AM IST

    PSEB: Punjab Board 8th, 12th results today 

    Punjab Board 8th, 12th results today will be announced today, April 30, 2024. The press conference will begin at 4 pm. 

    Apr 30, 2024 7:33 AM IST

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024: Date and time 

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 Date: April 30, 2024

    PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 Time: 4 pm 

