PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th, 12th results releasing today
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. The Punjab Board 8th and 12th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the scores through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024. ...Read More
The Punjab board Class 12 results will be shared in a press conference. The board will reveal the names of Science, Arts and Commerce toppers, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference.
This year, the Punjab board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024 and Class 12 final exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and toppers details.
Punjab board 8th results: Toppers of Class 8 in 2023
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: List of websites
PSEB 8th results: Last year gender wise pass percentage
Girls pass percentage: 98.68 percent
Boys pass percentage: 97.41 percent
PSEB 12th results: Steps to check marksheets?
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on PSEB 12th result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and check the results.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage of Class 8 in 2023
In 2023, the PSEB 8th result was announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage was 98.01 percent.
PSEB results: Toppers of Science, Commerce and Arts to be announced
Punjab Board will announce the toppers of Science, Commerce and Arts stream today, April 30, 2024.
PSEB: Press conference to be conducted to release Class 8, 12 results
PSEB will conduct press conference to declare Class 8, 12 results. The press conference will begin at 4 pm and results, pass percentage, toppers names and other details will be announced.
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2023
The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result in 2023 was 92.47 per cent.
Punjab School Education Board Class 12 result: Last year results announced in May
In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 12 results was announced on May 24.
Punjab board 8th results: Websites to check
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: How to check scores
Punjab board 12th results: When was Class 12 exam conducted?
Punjab Board conducted Class 12 final exams from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres across the state.
PSEB 8th results: Exam dates
This year, the Punjab board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.
PSEB 12th results: Press conference to be conducted
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Science, Commerce, Arts results today
PSEB results: Where to check scores for 8th, 12th ?
PSEB: Punjab Board 8th, 12th results today
PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024: Date and time
