PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th, 12th results releasing today

PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th, 12th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. The Punjab Board 8th and 12th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations in the state can check the scores through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024. ...Read More

The Punjab board Class 12 results will be shared in a press conference. The board will reveal the names of Science, Arts and Commerce toppers, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference.

This year, the Punjab board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024 and Class 12 final exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and toppers details.