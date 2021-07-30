Home / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan Board 10th result 2021 out: List of websites to check RBSE marks
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021:List of websites to check RBSE Class 10 results(HT file)
board exams

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2021 out: List of websites to check RBSE marks

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 has been announced on July 30, 2021. RBSE Class 10 result can be checked on HT Portal along with other websites. List of websites is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:18 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. RBSE Class 10 Results can be checked on the official site of RBSE and other websites as well. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

The Class 10 result has been announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference. This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The list of websites to check Class 10 result is given below.

Check result on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: List of websites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

HT Portal

The result link will be available in all these websites mentioned above soon after the declaration of Class 10 results. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result.

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. The Board has followed 45:25:10 formula to prepare the Secondary exam result.

rajasthan board rbse rbse results rbse rajasthan + 1 more
