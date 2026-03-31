Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: How to check RBSE Class 12 results on HT Portal

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026. The press conference will begin at 10 am, and the results will be announced. Along with the results, the stream-wise pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance, and gender-wise performance in each stream will be revealed.

The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at 10 am today.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will announce the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 on March 31, 2026. The RBSE Class 12 results, when declared, can be checked by candidates on the HT Portal. The Class 12 results will also be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE Updates

All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the Hindustan Times Education page.

2. Click on Board exam page from the top end taskbar.

3. Now click on Rajasthan Board Class 12 results link.

4. Then click on Science, Commerce and Arts stream link.

5. Enter the roll code and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the results are declared, the re-evaluation and verification of the answer sheet dates will be out. The Board will also announce the dates for the compartment exam registration during the press conference.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with the Psychology paper and concluded with the Physical Education paper.