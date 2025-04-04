Rajasthan Board 5th Exam 2025 datesheet revised, admit card out at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department, Rajasthan has revised Rajasthan Board 5th Exam 2025 datesheet. The Class 5 exam will now be held from April 7 to April 17, 2025 in the state. Rajasthan Board 5th Exam 2025 datesheet revised, admit card released (Getty Images)

The Board has revised the Class 5 board examination program due to clash with Class 12 board examination scheduled to be held by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer on April 9, 2025.

On April 9, RBSE will conduct Class 12 Business Administration paper. Earlier, the paper was held on March 22, which was cancelled. The board had then cancelled the examination after it was revealed that the question paper set last year was submitted due to the paper setter's negligence. The Board Secretary, Kailash Chandra Sharma had informed that strict action would be taken against the paper setter who is negligent in preparing the question paper.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam 2025: RBSE cancels Business Administration paper, new exam date soon

As per the revised Class 5 examination schedule, the exam will begin on April 7 with English paper and conclude on April 17 with Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Sindhi paper. The exam will be held in single shift- from 8 am to 10.30 am on all days.

The department has also released the Class 5 admit card. The Principal of the concerned school can download/print it from the “School wise Roll Number List/Admit Card” option by going to the exam activity menu from his school login on the Shala Darpan portal.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 Business Administration paper will be held in single shift - from 8.30 am to 11.45 am on April 9 at various exam centres across the state. The official notice is available on RBSE official website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department, Rajasthan.

Revised Class 5 Datesheet Here