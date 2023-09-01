News / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023 for Class 5, 8 out, here’s how to check

Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023 for Class 5, 8 out, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2023 03:25 PM IST

Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023 for Class 5, 8 has been declared. The direct link is given below.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023 for Class 5, 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 5 or Class 8 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of Rajshala Darpan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Direct link to check Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023

Rajasthan Board Supply Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  • Open the 5th and 8th exam page.
  • Now, go to Class 5th results.
  • Enter your roll number and select district or enter roll number and date of birth.
  • Check and download the result.

This year Class 5 result was announced on June 1 and Class 8 results was announced on May 17, 2023.

The overall pass percentage of Class 5 was 97.30 percent. A total of 14,68,130 students took the Rajasthan Class 5th final exam this year. This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in Class 8 board examination in the state. A total of 94.50% students passed the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajshala Darpan.

