Sun, Aug 31, 2025
RBSE 10th, 12th Supply result 2025: Website to check Rajasthan board Compartment results when out

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 01:37 pm IST

When announced, candidates can check the RBSE 10th, 12th supply results on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) will announce the RBSE 10th, 12th Supply results 2025 in due course of time. When announced, candidates can check the RBSE 10th, 12th supply results on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supply result 2025: Website to check results when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025. The exam was be held in single shifts- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supply result 2025: How to check results when out

All the candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results by following these steps after the official announcement-

1. Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the RBSE 10th, 12th Supply exam 2025 result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Download the result and save a copy of the same for further use.

This year's RBSE announced the Rajasthan board Class 10 results on May 28, 2025. A total of 10,16,963 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 1071460 candidates appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 93.60 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.16 per cent, and the pass percentage of girls was 94.08 per cent.

The Class 12 result was announced on May 20, 2025. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 96.88 per cent, whereas 97.73 per cent was registered in the Science stream. In Commerce, the pass percentage was 98.95 per cent. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
