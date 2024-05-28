RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT portal
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will announce the Class 10 board exam result soon. An official confirmation on the Rajasthan board RBSE 10th result date and time is awaited. When released, students can check their RBSE results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, RBSE 10th result will be hosted on Hindustan Times....Read More
RBSE 10th result 2024 on HT portal
RBSE officials are likely to announce the Class 10 result via a press conference in which names of Class 10 toppers, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance and other details will be shared.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on RBSE Class 10 results
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Toppers' list expected
The Rajasthan board (BSER) will announce the Class 10 result in a press conference. During the press conference, the board is expected to reveal the names of board exam toppers and the marks secured by them.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Register on HT Portal to get alert on your phone
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan board Class 10 result will be shown on the HT Portal. They can click here and fill out the form. After the Rajasthan board Class 10 result is declared and the link is activated, an alert will be sent to all registered mobile numbers.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result
When announced, students can check the BSER Rajasthan Class 10 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also use the HT Portal to check their scores.
RBSE Class 10th result 2024 expected soon
The Rajasthan board (RBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 result soon . The exam was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024 and the result will be declared next on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.