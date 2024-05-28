Edit Profile
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
    RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT portal

    May 28, 2024 9:20 AM IST
    Rajasthan Board BSER Class 10 Result 2024: The RBSE 10th result will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal
    RBSE Class 10 results 2024 live: Rajasthan board 10th result soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will announce the Class 10 board exam result soon. An official confirmation on the Rajasthan board RBSE 10th result date and time is awaited. When released, students can check their RBSE results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, RBSE 10th result will be hosted on Hindustan Times....Read More

    RBSE 10th result 2024 on HT portal

    RBSE officials are likely to announce the Class 10 result via a press conference in which names of Class 10 toppers, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance and other details will be shared.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on RBSE Class 10 results

    Follow all the updates here:
    RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Toppers' list expected

    The Rajasthan board (BSER) will announce the Class 10 result in a press conference. During the press conference, the board is expected to reveal the names of board exam toppers and the marks secured by them.

    May 28, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Register on HT Portal to get alert on your phone

    RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan board Class 10 result will be shown on the HT Portal. They can click here and fill out the form. After the Rajasthan board Class 10 result is declared and the link is activated, an alert will be sent to all registered mobile numbers.

    May 28, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result

    When announced, students can check the BSER Rajasthan Class 10 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also use the HT Portal to check their scores.

    May 28, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10th result 2024 expected soon

    The Rajasthan board (RBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 result soon . The exam was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024 and the result will be declared next on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

