Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 10th Results 2023: BSER Rajasthan Board 10th results today at 1 pm

RBSE 10th Results 2023: BSER Rajasthan Board 10th results today at 1 pm

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 08:45 AM IST

BSER Rajasthan Board class 10th results releasing on June 2.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 on June 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

BSER Rajasthan class 10th results today, June 2
BSER Rajasthan class 10th results today, June 2

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023. The exam was given in a single shift, beginning at 8:30 a.m. For the Class 10 board examination, around 10 lakh candidates have registered.

RBSE class 10th result: How to check

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10th result link.

Enter your roll number and/or other details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse rajasthan board board exam result results + 2 more
rbse rajasthan board board exam result results + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out