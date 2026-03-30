The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date, Time. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared on March 31 at 10 am. RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results releasing on March 31 at 10 am (HT File Photo)

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 - Science, Commerce and Arts exam can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 12 results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal Education page. Candidates will have to pre-register in it for result details.

The Class 12 board examination across the state was held from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check results.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result was announced on May 22. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was 97.78%, Commerce stream was 99.07% and Science stream was 98.43%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.