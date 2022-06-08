RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has released the class 5th result. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan 5th, 8th results can check their results through the official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the RBSE class 5th result through their roll number and date of birth.

This year, the Class 5 examination was held in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centres.

Around 25 lakh students have registered for classes 5 and 8.

<strong>Here's the direct link to check the RBSE class 5th result</strong>

RBSE Class 5th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the RBSE class 5th result

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need