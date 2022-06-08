Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
board exams

RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

  • RBSE has announced the class 5th result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
RBSE 5th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has released the class 5th result. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan 5th, 8th results can check their results through the official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the RBSE class 5th result through their roll number and date of birth.

This year, the Class 5 examination was held in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centres.

Around 25 lakh students have registered for classes 5 and 8.

&lt;strong&gt;Here's the direct link to check the RBSE class 5th result&lt;/strong&gt;

RBSE Class 5th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the RBSE class 5th result

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse board exam result
rbse board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out