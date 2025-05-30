RBSE 5th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check

The Rajasthan Education Department has declared RBSE 5th Result 2025 on May 30, 2025. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results can be checked by candidates, parents and guardians on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in. RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live Updates RBSE 5th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 5 results declared, websites to check (Getty Images)

Students will require their roll numbers to check the Rajasthan 5th result online. Parents, guardians and students can follow the steps given below to check results.

RBSE 5th Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

2. Click on RBSE 5th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 result was announced on May 30. A total of 1435696 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1393423 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 97.06%. The pass percentage of government schools was 96.79% and private schools was 97.40%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Shala Darpan.