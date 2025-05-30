Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE Class 5 result 2025: Rajasthan Board 5th results out, 97.47% students pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2025 01:28 PM IST

RBSE Class 5 result 2025 have been declared. A total of 97.47% students have passed the examination. 

RBSE 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Education Department on Friday announced the Class 5 board exam result. The result was declared at a press conference at 12:30 pm. Students and parents will be able to check marks online at the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and/or the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in) to check the results. RBSE 5th result 2025 live updates

RBSE Class 5 result 2025: Rajasthan Board 5th results out, 97.47% students pass
RBSE Class 5 result 2025: Rajasthan Board 5th results out, 97.47% students pass

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 5 is 97.47%. A total of 13,30,190 students appeared for the exam, of whom 12,96,495 candidates passed.

RBSE 5th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check

The overall pass percentage of boys is 97.29%, while the overall pass percentage of girls is 97.66%. Girls' results are 0.37% better than those of boys. 

The results of 2145 candidates who appeared have been withheld due to various reasons, and the results will be released separately.

Direct link to check RBSE 5th result 2025

How to check Rajasthan Class 5 results?

Go to the Shala Darpan or the PSP portal and open the 5th, 8th result page

Select Class 5 result

Enter your login information

Check and download the result.

Earlier this month, RBSE announced Class 8 results. A total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the exam, of whom 12,22,369 passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.

Talking about last year, RBSE 5th results were declared in May. Around 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / RBSE Class 5 result 2025: Rajasthan Board 5th results out, 97.47% students pass
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On