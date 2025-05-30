RBSE 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Education Department on Friday announced the Class 5 board exam result. The result was declared at a press conference at 12:30 pm. Students and parents will be able to check marks online at the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and/or the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in) to check the results. RBSE 5th result 2025 live updates RBSE Class 5 result 2025: Rajasthan Board 5th results out, 97.47% students pass

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 5 is 97.47%. A total of 13,30,190 students appeared for the exam, of whom 12,96,495 candidates passed.

RBSE 5th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check

The overall pass percentage of boys is 97.29%, while the overall pass percentage of girls is 97.66%. Girls' results are 0.37% better than those of boys.

The results of 2145 candidates who appeared have been withheld due to various reasons, and the results will be released separately.

How to check Rajasthan Class 5 results?

Go to the Shala Darpan or the PSP portal and open the 5th, 8th result page

Select Class 5 result

Enter your login information

Check and download the result.

Earlier this month, RBSE announced Class 8 results. A total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the exam, of whom 12,22,369 passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.

Talking about last year, RBSE 5th results were declared in May. Around 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent.