RBSE Rajasthan board 10th, 12th time tables 2023 awaited, details here

RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) is expected to announce time tables for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 final exams soon. Once announced, date sheets for final exams will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

School Education Minister B D Kalla may also make announcements regarding board exams on social media.

Here are the steps to download RBSE date sheet, when it is released:

How to check Rajasthan board exam date sheet

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, look for the link to download date sheet or go to the board exam portal.

Open the link and download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the date sheet.

In 2022, around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan.

Class 10 final examinations were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26.