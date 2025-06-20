Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
RSK MP 5th, 8th re-exam results 2025 out, direct link to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Students and parents can visit the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx and check their marks.

RSK MP 5th, 8th Re-exam Result 2025: Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP board Class 5th and 8th re-exam results today, June 20. Students and parents can visit the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx and check their marks. The direct link is given below. MP board 5th, 8th result 2025 live updates.

RSK MP 5th, 8th re-exam results 2025 announced(Ht file)
RSK MP 5th, 8th re-exam results 2025 announced(Ht file)

Schools can also check the results of their students on the same website. 

MP 5th, 8th re-exams were held from June 2 to 9. This year, more than 86,000 Class 5 students from government, private schools and registered Madarsas appeared for the re-exam. In Class 8, 1,24,000 students took the re-exam. The exam papers were evaluated at 322 centres by more than 22,000 evaluators. 

MP 5th 8th result 2025: Direct link to check

How to check MP board 5th, 8th result 2025

Follow the steps given below to check marks-

  1. Visit the official website, rskmp.in. 
  2. Open the 5th 8th re-exam result link given on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result. 
  5. Take a printout of the result page for later use. 

The results of the MP 5th and 8th annual exams were announced on March 28. This year, 11,17,961 students appeared for the exam, of whom 10,36,368 passed. The pass percentage was 92.70 per cent. 

For Class 8, a total of 11,68,866 students appeared for the exam, of whom 10,52,256 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 90.02 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Follow Us On