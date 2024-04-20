 SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: Assam Board Matric results declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here - Hindustan Times
SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: Assam Board Matric results declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2024 10:35 AM IST

SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check Assam Board Matric results is given here.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The Assam Board Matric results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state on the official website of SEBA Assam. Assam HSLC 10th Result Live Updates

SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: Assam Board Matric results out, link here
SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: Assam Board Matric results out, link here

The official result links are- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in.

The Board officials have shared the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage and other details.

Candidates can check the direct link to check results here.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below to check their mark sheets.

SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of resultassam.nic.in.
  • Click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, more than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination for Class 10 conducted by the Board. The SEBA 10th examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: Assam Board Matric results declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
