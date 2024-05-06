Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2024: TNDGE +2 scores out, steps to check scores

The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu released the Class 12 board results 2024 today. The results for all three streams – Arts, Science and Commerce were announced at a press conference. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN Board Class 12 Results Live Updates Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2024: TNDGE 12th scores out, steps to check scores(HT file)

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2024: How to check

Go to the the official site at tnresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details on the log in page and submit.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printed copy for future reference

Along with the results, details such as pass percentage and gender-wise percentage has also been shared.

An overall pass pass percentage of 94.56%. has been registered this year. Girls have surpassed boys, securing 96.44%. Boys secured 92.37%.

The Tamil Nadu 12th board examination was held from March 1 to March 22, 2024, wherein around 8 lakh candidates appeared.