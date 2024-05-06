Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024: 94.56% pass TN Class 12 exam, details inside

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu has declared Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. The Board has announced TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results for Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of tnresults.nic.in. TN Class 12 results LIVE Updates Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage here. (HT file)

A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the examination of which 7,19,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage is 94.56%.

Girls have surpassed boys, securing 96.44%. Boys secured 92.37%. The number of girls who appeared in the exams is 4,08,440, and that of boys is 3,52,165.

TN 12th board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC board examination this year.

The other official result websites are dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. candidates can check the results on manabadi.co.in as well.

Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024: Steps to check results

Visit the official site at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Furnish the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.