TBSE Tripura Class 10 and 12 term 1 results to be declared in mid-February

  Results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations would be announced in mid-February, informed Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) President Dr Bhabatosh Saha.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:46 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations would be announced in mid-February, informed Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) President Dr Bhabatosh Saha.

"Evaluation of Term I of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations is on the verge of completion. Processing of results would be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year. We are hopeful to announce results in the mid-February, "Saha told the media persons.

He added that the Term I results would be declared online and no marksheet would be provided.

Total 1,250 examiners were engaged in evaluation of the Term I answer scripts of Class 12 and another 2,900 examiners were engaged in Class 10 that began since January 19 at 15 different venues with maintenance of Covid-19 norms.

Total 43,180 enrolled Class 10 candidates from 1,026 schools sat for their Term I examinations and another 28,902 enrolled candidates from 406 schools wrote their Class 12 exams.

Regarding Term II papers, Saha said that there would be three sets of question papers for both Class 10 and 12 - even, odd and for English medium students. The candidates would be asked to submit applications for their Term II examinations from March 15 onwards.

"Term II question papers would be set on Term I pattern. The question papers would have 10 multiple choice questions, 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers. The practical examinations of Term II are expected to be over by mid of March," said Saha.

"If Term II examinations are not conducted in April due to the pandemic, the  Term I results would be considered for evaluation, " he said.

