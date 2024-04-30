 Telangana 10th Result 2024: TS SSC results declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Telangana 10th Result 2024: TS SSC results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Telangana 10th Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared Telangana 10th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024 The TS SSC results were announced at 11 am today. All the appeared candidates can check the Telangana Class 10 results on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The result link can also be checked at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, resuts.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Result 2024 Live Updates

Telangana 10th Result 2024: TS SSC results declared, direct link here
Telangana 10th Result 2024: TS SSC results declared, direct link here

The Class 10 board exam results were announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials. The Board also announced the overall pass percentage, toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details at the press conference.

The direct link to check results is given below.

Direct link to check Telangana 10th Result 2024 on official website

Telanagana 10th Result 2024: How to check

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 examination across the state. All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Telangana SSC examination started on March 18 and ended on April 2, 2024. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. It was conducted in a single shift, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.

News / Education / Board Exams / Telangana 10th Result 2024: TS SSC results declared, direct link here
Follow Us On