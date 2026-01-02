Telangana Inter exams 2026: Hall ticket download link to be sent to parents via WhatsApp

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp, a move aimed at improving transparency and parental involvement.

According to the board, a download link for a preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of parents of Intermediate first-year and second-year students. This preview facility will allow parents and students to verify details before the final use of the hall ticket.

Intermediate first-year students will be able to access the hall ticket preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while second-year students will need to use their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth.

For second-year students, the preview hall ticket will also include details of first-year marks for passed subjects, information on failed subjects, if any, along with the complete examination schedule. The board said this will help parents clearly understand the academic status of their wards.

Parents have been advised to carefully check details printed on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature and personal particulars. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they should immediately inform the concerned college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO)/nodal officer of the respective district for correction.

The board has also announced the schedule for practical examinations. Intermediate practical exams will be held from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The English practical examination for first-year students will be conducted on January 21, while second-year students will appear for it on January 22. The Ethics and Human Values examination (for backlog students only) will be held on January 23, followed by the Environmental Education examination on January 24.

The board said the WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced keeping in mind the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The initiative is expected to ensure timely access to hall tickets, early detection of errors and better coordination among students, parents, colleges and district authorities, facilitating the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.