Telangana Inter exams 2026: Hall ticket download link to be sent to parents via WhatsApp
The Telangana Board will share hall tickets for Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 with parents on WhatsApp, allowing previews to check details.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp, a move aimed at improving transparency and parental involvement.
According to the board, a download link for a preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of parents of Intermediate first-year and second-year students. This preview facility will allow parents and students to verify details before the final use of the hall ticket.
Intermediate first-year students will be able to access the hall ticket preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while second-year students will need to use their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth.
For second-year students, the preview hall ticket will also include details of first-year marks for passed subjects, information on failed subjects, if any, along with the complete examination schedule. The board said this will help parents clearly understand the academic status of their wards.
Parents have been advised to carefully check details printed on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature and personal particulars. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they should immediately inform the concerned college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO)/nodal officer of the respective district for correction.
The board has also announced the schedule for practical examinations. Intermediate practical exams will be held from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The English practical examination for first-year students will be conducted on January 21, while second-year students will appear for it on January 22. The Ethics and Human Values examination (for backlog students only) will be held on January 23, followed by the Environmental Education examination on January 24.
The board said the WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced keeping in mind the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The initiative is expected to ensure timely access to hall tickets, early detection of errors and better coordination among students, parents, colleges and district authorities, facilitating the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More