Telangana TS Inter Results 2021 declared, here's how to check

Telangana TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Saturday announced the TS intermediate result 2021.

Candidates who have registered for the TS intermediate examination can check their result on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The pass percentage this year is 100% and a total of 4,73,850 candidates had registered for class 12th.

Subjects in which students failed in the past were allotted 35 percent marks and those who had backlogs were allotted 35 marks in the second year.

The guidelines make it clear that 35 percent marks will be given to those who applied privately.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the results he/she will be provided an opportunity to appear in regular written exams as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations.

How to check the Telangana TS intermediate result 2021

Visit the result website of the Telangana Board

On the homepage find the link which reads TS intermediate result 2021

Enter your credentials

Your TS intimidate result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy of the same and take a printout.

This year Telangana Government had cancelled the class 12th examination due to the Covid 19 situation. The result for class 12th has been declared on the basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

The results can also be checked at http://examresults.ts.nic.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in.