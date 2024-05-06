Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, TN has declared TN 12th Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. The Board has announced TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results for Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of tnresults.nic.in. TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates TN 12th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results declared

The other official result websites are- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. candidates can check the results on manabadi.co.in as well.

A total of 7,60,606 candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu HSC board examination this year across the state.

The overall pass percentage this year is 94.56%. Girls secured 96.44%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 92.37%.

The number of girls who appeared in the exams is 4,08,440, and that of boys is 3,52,165.

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

TN 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024 at various exam centres. The examination was started 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days. All the candidates got 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper and 5 minutes extra time for verification of particulars. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.