News / Education / Board Exams

TN HSC Board Exam 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam begins today, check timings, datesheet

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 09:41 AM IST

TN HSC Board Exam 2024 begins today, March 1, 2024. The exam timings, datesheet and other details here.

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, TN will begin TN HSC Board Exam 2024 on March 1, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam or Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) examination will be conducted in single shift – from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

TN HSC Board Exam 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam begins today, details here (HT File)
TN HSC Board Exam 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam begins today, details here (HT File)

On the first day, March 1, Language paper Part I will be conducted followed by English paper on March 5, 2024. Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography will be conducted on March 11 and Physics, Economics and Computer Technology on March 15, 2024. Mathematics will be held on March 19.

The examination will get over on March 22, 2024, with Part III Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Office Management and Secretaryship.

The exam will commence at 10 am and students will get 10 minutes of reading time, i.e., from 10 am to 10.10 am and 5 minutes for verification of particulars i.e., from 10.10 am to 10.15 am. The examination will begin at 10.15 am and will get over at 1.15 pm.

Check Datesheet here

In 2023, Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023 at various exam centres. Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 94.03%.

