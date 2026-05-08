The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN HSC Result 2026 on May 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in. TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates TN HSC Result 2026: TNDGE 12th results declared at tnresults.nic.in, direct link to check here (PTI)

The HSC results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance and other details were also announced.

Direct link to check TN HSC Result 2026

TN HSC Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on TN HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exam was held at 3412 centres throughout the state. A total of 8,27,475 students have registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN.