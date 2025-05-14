TN HSE +1 result 2025 date, time: Tamil Nadu Class 11 results on May 16 at 2 pm
The result will be declared at 2 pm after whici students can check their marks online.
Official websites to check TN HSC +1 or 11th class results are:
results.digilocker.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC results 2025 will be declared on the same day, at 9 am.
TN 11th or +1 result 2025: How to check marks after the result announcement
- Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in
- results.nic.in
- open the HSE+1 resul link.
- Enter your login details
- Submit and check the result.
Last year, TN 11th or +1 result was declared on May 14. A total of 7,39,539 or 91.17 per cent of the total students passed the Class 11 final exam, which included 4,04,143 girls and 3,35,396 boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent. For the transgender category, the pass percentage in the HSE +1 exam was 100 per cent.
Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.09 per cent while it was 92.36 per cent for aided and 85.75 per cent for government schools.
Coimbatore was the best-performing district (inside Tamil Nadu) with a pass percentage of 96.02 per cent while Vellore was at the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 81.40 per cent.
Here's a look at district-wise pass percentages in the TN HSE+1 or Class 11 result last year-
COIMBATORE: 96.02 per cent
ERODE: 95.56 per cent
TIRUPPUR: 95.23 per cent
VIRUDHU NAGAR: 95.06 per cent
ARIYALUR: 94.96 per cent
PERAMBALUR: 94.82 per cent
SIVAGANGAI: 94.57 per cent
TRICHY: 94.00 per cent
KANYAKUMARI: 93.96 per cent
TUTICORIN: 93.86 per cent
TIRUNELVELI: 93.32 per cent
TENKASI: 93.02 per cent
RAMANATHAPURAM: 92.83 per cent
NAMAKKAL: 92.58 per cent
KARUR: 92.28 per cent
MADURAI: 92.07 per cent
CHENNAI: 91.68 per cent
OOTY: 91.37 per cent
SALEM: 91.30 per cent
NAGAPATTINAM: 91.09 per cent
CUDDALORE: 91.01 per cent
CHENGALPATTU: 90.85 per cent
DHARMAPURI: 90.49 per cent
THENI: 90.08 per cent
DINDIGUL: 89.97 per cent
VILLUPURAM: 89.41 per cent
THANJAVUR: 89.07 per cent
TIRUVANNAMALAI: 88.91 per cent
PUDUKOTTAI: 88.02 per cent
RANIPETTAI: 87.86 per cent
KRISHNAGIRI: 87.82 per cent
TIRUVARUR: 87.15 per cent
KANCHEEPURAM: 86.98 per cent
TIRUPPATHUR (V): 86.88 per cent
MAYILADUTHURAI: 86.39 per cent
KALLACURICHY: 86.00 per cent
TIRUVALLORE: 85.54 per cent
VELLORE 7762: 81.40 per cent
Outside Tamil Nadu
KARAIKKAL: 96.27 per cent
PUDUCHERRY: 97.89 per cent.