TN HSE +1 result 2025 date, time: Tamil Nadu Class 11 results on May 16 at 2 pm

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the TN HSC +1 or Class 11 resultd on May 16. The result will be declared at 2 pm after whici students can check their marks online. TN HSE +1 result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 11 results on May 16 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Official websites to check TN HSC +1 or 11th class results are:

results.digilocker.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC results 2025 will be declared on the same day, at 9 am.

TN 11th or +1 result 2025: How to check marks after the result announcement

Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or tn results.nic.in open the HSE+1 resul link. Enter your login details Submit and check the result.

Last year, TN 11th or +1 result was declared on May 14. A total of 7,39,539 or 91.17 per cent of the total students passed the Class 11 final exam, which included 4,04,143 girls and 3,35,396 boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent. For the transgender category, the pass percentage in the HSE +1 exam was 100 per cent.

Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.09 per cent while it was 92.36 per cent for aided and 85.75 per cent for government schools.

Coimbatore was the best-performing district (inside Tamil Nadu) with a pass percentage of 96.02 per cent while Vellore was at the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 81.40 per cent.

Here's a look at district-wise pass percentages in the TN HSE+1 or Class 11 result last year-

COIMBATORE: 96.02 per cent

ERODE: 95.56 per cent

TIRUPPUR: 95.23 per cent

VIRUDHU NAGAR: 95.06 per cent

ARIYALUR: 94.96 per cent

PERAMBALUR: 94.82 per cent

SIVAGANGAI: 94.57 per cent

TRICHY: 94.00 per cent

KANYAKUMARI: 93.96 per cent

TUTICORIN: 93.86 per cent

TIRUNELVELI: 93.32 per cent

TENKASI: 93.02 per cent

RAMANATHAPURAM: 92.83 per cent

NAMAKKAL: 92.58 per cent

KARUR: 92.28 per cent

MADURAI: 92.07 per cent

CHENNAI: 91.68 per cent

OOTY: 91.37 per cent

SALEM: 91.30 per cent

NAGAPATTINAM: 91.09 per cent

CUDDALORE: 91.01 per cent

CHENGALPATTU: 90.85 per cent

DHARMAPURI: 90.49 per cent

THENI: 90.08 per cent

DINDIGUL: 89.97 per cent

VILLUPURAM: 89.41 per cent

THANJAVUR: 89.07 per cent

TIRUVANNAMALAI: 88.91 per cent

PUDUKOTTAI: 88.02 per cent

RANIPETTAI: 87.86 per cent

KRISHNAGIRI: 87.82 per cent

TIRUVARUR: 87.15 per cent

KANCHEEPURAM: 86.98 per cent

TIRUPPATHUR (V): 86.88 per cent

MAYILADUTHURAI: 86.39 per cent

KALLACURICHY: 86.00 per cent

TIRUVALLORE: 85.54 per cent

VELLORE 7762: 81.40 per cent

Outside Tamil Nadu

KARAIKKAL: 96.27 per cent

PUDUCHERRY: 97.89 per cent.