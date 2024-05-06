Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE Result 2024 today, May 6, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in Arts, Commerce and Science stream can check their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in. TN 12th Result 2024 Live Updates TN HSE Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 12th results declared, direct link to check here(PTI/File)

All appeared candidates can check the Tamil Nadu 12th results on other official website as well which includes- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

An overall pass percentage of 94.56% has been registered this year. While girls secured 96.44%, the pass percentage of boys is 92.37%.

This year, a total of 7,60,606 candidates appeared for TNDGE HSC board examination in the state. Tamil Nadu 12th board exam was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024 at various exam centres. The examination was started 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days. All the candidates got 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper and 5 minutes extra time for verification of particulars.

TN HSE Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.