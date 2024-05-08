TN SSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results releasing on May 10 at 9.30 am

Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has announced TN SSLC Result 2024 date and time. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be announced on May 10, 2024 at 9.30 am. TN SSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results on May 10 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th board examination can check their results on the official website DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in.

As per the press release, the school students can also check their exam results in their respective schools. Also, examination results will be sent to school students through SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates to the mobile number provided while applying online.

TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check

To check the results online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination across the state. This year, Tamil Nadu 10th board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.