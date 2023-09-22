TOSS Board Exams 2023: Telangana SSC, Intermediate exam schedule out at telanganaopenschool.org

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released the TOSS Board Exams 2023 schedule. The SSC, Intermediate exam dates can be checked on the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org. TOSS Board Exams 2023: Telangana SSC, Intermediate exam schedule out

The Class 10, 12 open school examination will be conducted from October 16 to October 26, 2023. The exam will be conducted on October 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 26, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

The theory examinations are scheduled to take place in two sessions, i.e Morning Session: From 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Afternoon Session: From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The practical examinations have been planned from October 30 to November 6, 2023.

TOSS Board Exams 2023: How to download datesheet

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

Click on TOSS Board Exams 2023 schedule link available on the home page.

The PDF file will open where exam dates are given.

Check the schedule and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TOSS.

