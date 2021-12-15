TS Inter First Year Result 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to check

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is expected to release TS Inter First Year Result 2021 on December 15, 2021. The result will be available to candidates who have appeared for the exam on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can also check the result on the third-party result website- manabadi.com. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the TS Inter Exam 2021. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of TSBIE.