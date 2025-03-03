TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Released Live: IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets available on official website, direct links

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TSBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 hall tickets. Direct links to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets are now available on the board website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 direct link...Read More

TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2025 direct link

TS Inter bridge course hall ticket 2025 direct link

As per media reports, this year, the hall tickets will feature a QR code to assist students in locating their exam centres.

Students can download the TS Inter hall tickets using their roll numbers or previous exam roll numbers (SSC for 1st year students and 1st year for 2nd year students) and date of birth.

As per the datasheet, the TS Inter first-year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025, and the second-year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

Both examinations will be held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Examinations will begin with second language papers and will conclude with modern language papers.

The board conducted practical examinations for both general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.

TGBIE held 1st-year English practical examinations for general and vocational courses on January 31, 2025, and on February 1, 2025, for second-year students.

The board conducted the environmental education examination on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29.

Check live updates on the TS Inter hall tickets 2025 below.