TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Released Live: IPE 1st, 2nd year hall tickets available on official website, direct links
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TSBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 hall tickets. Direct links to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets are now available on the board website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 direct link...Read More
TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2025 direct link
TS Inter bridge course hall ticket 2025 direct link
As per media reports, this year, the hall tickets will feature a QR code to assist students in locating their exam centres.
Students can download the TS Inter hall tickets using their roll numbers or previous exam roll numbers (SSC for 1st year students and 1st year for 2nd year students) and date of birth.
As per the datasheet, the TS Inter first-year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025, and the second-year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025.
Both examinations will be held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Examinations will begin with second language papers and will conclude with modern language papers.
The board conducted practical examinations for both general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.
TGBIE held 1st-year English practical examinations for general and vocational courses on January 31, 2025, and on February 1, 2025, for second-year students.
The board conducted the environmental education examination on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29.
Check live updates on the TS Inter hall tickets 2025 below.
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: How to downlaod admit cards
- Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Open the IPE 1st, 2nd year or bridge course exam hall ticket download link, as required.
- Enter the requested login details.
- Submit and download the hall ticket.
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Exams from March 5
As per the TS Inter datasheet, the first-year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24. The second-year examination will begin on March 6 and end on March 25, 2025.
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Direct link to download bridge course admit cards
Here is the direct link to download the TS Inter bridge course admit cards
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: IPE 2nd year hall ticket downlaod link
Here is the direct link to download the IPE 2nd year hall ticket
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: IPE 1st year admit card download link
Students can use this link to downlaod the IPE 1st year hall tickets.
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Admit cards released
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) has released hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), 2025.