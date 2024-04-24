Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared TS Inter Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st year and 2nd year examinations can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates TS Inter Result 2024: TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results declared

TS Inter 1st year examination was started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. The Board conducted the TS Inter examination for 2nd year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift on all days for both the classes- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the TS Inter examination for the first or second year can check their scores by following the steps given below.

TS Inter Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16, 2024. The Ethics and Human Values exam took place on February 17, and the Environmental Education examination on February 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.