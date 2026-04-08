Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not announced the TS Inter Result 2026 date and time yet. The Board is expected to announce the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results date and time before the announcement of the results. TS Inter Result 2026: When will TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results release? check past trends (HT File Photo)

Once TS Inter Result 2026 has been declared, candidates who have appeared for Class 11 and 12 exams can check the results on the official website TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year the Class 11 or 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17 and Class 12 or 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

As per past trends, the TS Inter results are likely to be announced in April. Check when the result was announced in the last few years.

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a. 2025: Last year, the Class 11 and 12 results were announced on April 22, 2025. Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka formally released the results in the presence of Transport and Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.The overall pass percentage of 2nd year is 65.65 per cent and 1st year is 65.96 per cent.

b. 2024: The TS Inter results were announced on April 24. The overall pass percentage of 2nd year was 64.19% and first year is 60.01 per cent.

c. 2023: The Board announced the Class 11 and Class 12 results on May 9, 2023. The first year pass percentage was 63.85% and second year pass percentage was 67.26%. Around 9-10 lakh students had appeared for the TSBIE Inter examination across the state.

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TS Inter Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.