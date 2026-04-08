Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 Date: KSEAB 2nd PUC results releasing on April 9

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 Date. The KSEAB 2nd PUC results will be announced on April 9. Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 Date (PTI file)

The Karnataka Board 12th results will be available on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: How to check results All students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

Last year, the Karnataka PUC 2 results were announced on April 8. The overall pass percentage was 73.45%. Arts stream pass percentage was 53.29%, Commerce stream was 76.07%, and Science stream pass percentage was 82.54%. The result was announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.