TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Check past trends of TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce TS Inter Supply Result 2025 soon. The date and time of TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results has not been shared by the Board yet. TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Check past trends of TSBIE supply results (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have appeared for the 1st year supplementary exam and 2nd year supplementary exam can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter supplementary results can also be checked on third party result websites.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Check Past Trends

In 2024, the TS Inter Supply Result was announced on June 24. A total of 2,54,498 candidates had appeared for the TS Inter 1st year IPASE examination in the general stream, out of which 1,62,520 had passed. In 2nd year, a total of 1,38,477 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 60615 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 43.77%.

In 2023, the TSBIE Inter Supply result was declared on July 7. The overall pass percentage of 1st year was 61.68% and second year was 63.49%.

This year, the theory exams commenced on May 22 and concluded on May 30. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The theory supplementary exams was started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29, 2025.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the IPASE for the first or second year can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How, where to check TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results when out

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.