The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Class 10 board examination across the state can check the admit card through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download link here (PTI File Photo)

The TS SSC will be held from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for all subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

A total of 528239 students will be appearing for the exam to be held at 2676 exam centres across the state.

As per the official notice, the hall tickets have already been dispatched through speed post to the concerned schools and will also be hosted in this Office website on March 5, 2026.

The Hall Tickets may also be accessed through WhatsApp number: 8096958096 duly sending message "Hi" followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".

The admit cards has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.