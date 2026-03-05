TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download link here
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Class 10 board examination across the state can check the admit card through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
The TS SSC will be held from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for all subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science.
A total of 528239 students will be appearing for the exam to be held at 2676 exam centres across the state.
As per the official notice, the hall tickets have already been dispatched through speed post to the concerned schools and will also be hosted in this Office website on March 5, 2026.
The Hall Tickets may also be accessed through WhatsApp number: 8096958096 duly sending message "Hi" followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".
The admit cards has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates.
Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More