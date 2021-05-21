Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result today, here’s how to check
TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result today, here's how to check
TS SSC Result 2021 to release today, May 21, 2021. Know how to check result on the official website of BSE, Telangana.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. The result will be announced by State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in the press conference which will likely begin at 11.30 am. Once the result has been declared by the Minister, the link to check the result will be available on the official site of BSE, Telangana.

This year around 5.21 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board examination. Students who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

TS SSC Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

• Click on TS SSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The e-mark sheet will be the provisional mark sheet for TS Inter first year admissions. The result will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment.

Story Saved
