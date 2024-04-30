Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Class 10th board examinations can check the results on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The result link can also be checked at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, resuts.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Results 2024 Live Updates TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Class 10th results declared(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)

The TS Class 10 results was announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials. Along with the result, the pass percentage, district wise toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details was shared.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This year the overall pass percentage is 91.31 %. This year a total of 494207 candidates appeared out of which 451272 candidates passed.

The Telangana SSC examination started on March 18 and ended on April 2, 2024. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. It was conducted in a single shift, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for TS SSC examination in the state.

TS SSC Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana.