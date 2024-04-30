TS SSC Results 2024: Overall 91.31% registered in Telangana Class 10 board exams, girls outshine boys

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the results of the Telangana SSC examination, 2024 today. Candidates who have attempted the examination may check the results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana Class 10 board results 2024 live updates TS SSC Results 2024: Overall 91.31% pass percentage registered in Telangana Class 10 board results. (HT file)

Officials of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, declared the results of the TS Class 10th examination at a press conference where details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other information were also shared.

The overall pass percentage of the TS Class 10 board exams is 91.31 %. The overall pass percentage of girls is 93.23% and that of boys is 89.42 %, clearing indicating that girls have surpassed boys.

The Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 18, 2024, and concluded on April 2, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct link to check TS SSC Results 2024

TS SSC Result 2024: How to check the result

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.