TS SSC Results 2024: Overall 91.31% registered in Telangana Class 10 board exams, girls outshine boys
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the TS SSC Results 2024 today. An overall pass percentage of 91.31% has been registered this year.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the results of the Telangana SSC examination, 2024 today. Candidates who have attempted the examination may check the results on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana Class 10 board results 2024 live updates
Officials of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, declared the results of the TS Class 10th examination at a press conference where details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other information were also shared.
The overall pass percentage of the TS Class 10 board exams is 91.31 %. The overall pass percentage of girls is 93.23% and that of boys is 89.42 %, clearing indicating that girls have surpassed boys.
The Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 18, 2024, and concluded on April 2, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Direct link to check TS SSC Results 2024
TS SSC Result 2024: How to check the result
Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
Click on the TS SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page
Key in your login details and click on submit
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
