 TS SSC Results 2024: Telangana Class 10 results releasing today, here's how to check scores on HT Portal
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
TS SSC Results 2024: Telangana Class 10 results releasing today, here's how to check scores on HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2024 09:41 AM IST

The BSE Telangana will be releasing the TS SSC results today. Here are the steps to check scores on HT Portal.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results today. When released, students can check their TS SSC results in 2024 on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Results 2024 Live updates

TS SSC Results 2024: Telangana Class 10 results releasing today. Learn how to check the scores on HT Portal. (Representational image)
Alternatively, students can also check the TS SSC results on the HT Portal by entering their credentials.

How to check TS SSC board results on HT Portal:

  • Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.
  • Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.
  • Click on Telangana Board and again on TS SSC results 2024
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Notably, the TS SSC results will announced by the board via a press conference in which the number of candidates, pass percentage and other details will be shared. Once the press conference is over, students can check their marks on the board's website.

Exam and College Guide
Live Score
