TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023: How, where to check BSE Class 10 supply results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2023 12:33 PM IST

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check results through the steps given below.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for TS Class 10 supplementary examination can check their results on the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The result link will also be available to candidates on- bseresults.telangana.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

Telangana SSC or Class 10 results were announced on May 10. This year the overall pass percentage is 86.60 percent. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53 percent and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68 percent.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Telangana.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Telangana.
