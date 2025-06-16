TSBIE announces Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year results, details here

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, previously TSBIE) on Monday announced the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE) results 2025. Results of both general and vocational courses were declared together. TS Inter Supply results 2025 live updates TSBIE announces IPASE 1st, 2nd year results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the press release, a total of 249358 students appeared for the 1st year exam, of whom 168079 have passed. The pass percentage is 67.4 per cent.

In the 2nd year, 135107 students appeared for the IPASE exam, and 68665 passed. The pass percentage is 50.82 per cent.

Students who took the examination can now check and download their updated marks memos from the following websites:

1) tgbie.cag.gov.in

2) results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply result 2025: Direct link

The examination for the general course was held from May 22 to 29. For the 1st year students, papers were held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm. For the 2nd year students, papers were conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Steps to check TS Inter Supply results 2025

1. OPen one of the two official website - tgbie.cag.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the IPASE exam result for your class and stream

3. Enter your login information.

4. Submit and check the result.

For further details, candidates can visit the board’s official website.