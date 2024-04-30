UBSE 10th Result 2024: 89.14% pass Uttarakhand Board class 10 exam, check gender-wise percentage and other details here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 10 Board exam results today. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UBSE results for Class 10th exams on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates UBSE 10th Result 2024: Overall 891.4% pass percentage recorded in Uttarakhand Class 10 board results this year. (HT file)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials held a press conference to announce the UBSE Class 10 results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the Class 10th results.

The pass percentage of the UBSE 10th examination as announced by the officials is 89.14 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 85.59 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 92.54 percent.

The Board conducted exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024. The examination on most of the days for Class 12 was conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

Steps to download UBSE Class 10th Result 2024

Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

Open the UBSE Class 10th result link on the home page

Furnish your credentials and submit

Check your result

Download your results and keep a printout for further needs