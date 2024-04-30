UK Board Results 2024: Overall 82.63 % pass percentage recorded in Uttarakhand Class 12 exams, details here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) released the Class 12cBoard exam results today. The results were declared through a press conference by the UBSE authorities. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Uttarakhand Class 12 board results 2024 live updates UK Board Results 2024: Overall pass percentage of 82.63 % registered this year. (Representative image)

Apart from the results, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials also shared details such as the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information during the press conference.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination has been recorded to be 82.63 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 78.97 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 85.96 percent.

Besides, a number 92020 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 79039 have passed.

Steps to download UBSE Class 12th Result 2024

· Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

· Open the UBSE Class 12th result link on the home page

· Enter your credentials and submit

· Check your result on the new window.

· Download your results and keep a printout for further needs

The Class 12 exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024.