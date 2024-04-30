 UK Board Results 2024: Overall 82.63 % pass percentage recorded in Uttarakhand Class 12 exams, details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK Board Results 2024: Overall 82.63 % pass percentage recorded in Uttarakhand Class 12 exams, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2024 12:05 PM IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education released the Class 12 results today. An overall pass percentage of 82.63 % was recorded in the exams this year.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) released the Class 12cBoard exam results today. The results were declared through a press conference by the UBSE authorities. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Uttarakhand Class 12 board results 2024 live updates

UK Board Results 2024: Overall pass percentage of 82.63 % registered this year. (Representative image)
UK Board Results 2024: Overall pass percentage of 82.63 % registered this year. (Representative image)

Apart from the results, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials also shared details such as the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information during the press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This year, the overall pass percentage of the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination has been recorded to be 82.63 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 78.97 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 85.96 percent.

Besides, a number 92020 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 79039 have passed.

Steps to download UBSE Class 12th Result 2024

· Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

· Open the UBSE Class 12th result link on the home page

· Enter your credentials and submit

· Check your result on the new window.

· Download your results and keep a printout for further needs

The Class 12 exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / UK Board Results 2024: Overall 82.63 % pass percentage recorded in Uttarakhand Class 12 exams, details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On