UK Board Results 2024: UBSE 10th, 12th result declared

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 Board exam results 2024. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. UK Board Result 2024 Live Updates UK Board Results 2024: UBSE 10th, 12th scores declared

Notably, the results were announced by officials of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education through a press conference. Apart from the marks, details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were also shared by the board officials.

UK Board Results 2024: How to check

Here are the steps to check the results:

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the UBSE Class 10th or 12th result link as required.

Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

Check your results

Download your results and keep a printout for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the 10th and 12th exams from February 27 and continued till March 16, 2024.