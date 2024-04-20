 UP board 10th results 2024: Class 10 marks soon at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP board 10th results 2024: Class 10 marks soon at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2024 01:35 PM IST

The UPMSP will be releasing the Class 10 final results today on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Learn how to download scores when released.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Class 10 Results 2024 today through a press conference at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. when the link is activated after the press conference. UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results releasing soon

UP 10th results 2024: Scores to be released today on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. (HT File Photo)
UP 10th results 2024: Scores to be released today on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. (HT File Photo)

Apart from the scores, details about pass percentage, and names of toppers will also be shared by the UPMSP during the press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Steps to check UP Class 10 results 2024 when released.

  • Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’
  • You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the UP Class 10 result link.
  • Enter your credentials on the login page as asked.
  • After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the results for Class 10 examinations were declared on April 25 last year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 89.78 percent in high school exams in 2023. Girl students had outshined boys during the exams.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between February 22 and March 9, 2024. A total of 29,47,311 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. Additionally. the evaluation of answer sheets was completed in 13 working days from March 16 to March 31, 2024.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / UP board 10th results 2024: Class 10 marks soon at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On