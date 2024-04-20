UP board 10th results 2024: Class 10 marks soon at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Class 10 Results 2024 today through a press conference at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. when the link is activated after the press conference. UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results releasing soon UP 10th results 2024: Scores to be released today on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. (HT File Photo)

Apart from the scores, details about pass percentage, and names of toppers will also be shared by the UPMSP during the press conference.

Steps to check UP Class 10 results 2024 when released.

Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the UP Class 10 result link.

Enter your credentials on the login page as asked.

After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the results for Class 10 examinations were declared on April 25 last year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 89.78 percent in high school exams in 2023. Girl students had outshined boys during the exams.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between February 22 and March 9, 2024. A total of 29,47,311 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. Additionally. the evaluation of answer sheets was completed in 13 working days from March 16 to March 31, 2024.