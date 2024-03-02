Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    UP Board 2024 Exam Live: UPMSP Class 10th, Class 12th Shift 1 underway
    UP Board 2024 Exam Live: UPMSP Class 10th, Class 12th Shift 1 underway

    Mar 2, 2024 11:11 AM IST
    UP Board 2024 Exam Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th Shift 1 exam underway. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UP Board 2024 Exam Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct UP Board 2024 Exam for Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 2, 2024. Class 10 papers to be conducted today are – Healthcare, Retail Trading and Mobile Repair. Class 12 papers today are Singing, Dancing and English. ...Read More

    Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to bring printed copy of the admit card along with their stationaries. Admit cards for the UPMSP UP board exam 2024 were issued to students through their schools.

    Mar 2, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    UP board 2024 exam: Shift 1 gets over at 11.45 am

    UP board 2024 exam Shift 1 gets over at 11.45 am. The examination was started at 8.30 am today.

    Mar 2, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    UP board exam: Helpline numbers

    A call centre is operated at the state control room for quick redressal of the complaints of candidates and the general public, in which two helpline numbers 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 are activated.

    Mar 2, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    UP Board 2024 Exam: Number of candidates

    Mar 2, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh state board: Bring admit card

    Mar 2, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    UP board paper: Papers ongoing in first shift

    Class 10: Healthcare, Retail Trading

    Class 12: Singing, Dancing

    Mar 2, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    UP board 2024 exam: Class 10, 12 Shift 1 underway

    Mar 2, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    UP board exam: Shift timings

    Mar 2, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    UP Board 2024 Exam: Papers today

    UP Board Class 10- Health Care, Singing

    UP Board Class 12- Mobile repair, English

