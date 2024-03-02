UP Board 2024 Exam Live: UPMSP Class 10th, Class 12th Shift 1 underway

UP Board 2024 Exam Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct UP Board 2024 Exam for Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 2, 2024. Class 10 papers to be conducted today are – Healthcare, Retail Trading and Mobile Repair. Class 12 papers today are Singing, Dancing and English. ...Read More

The UPMSP 10th, 12th papers will be held in two shift- first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to bring printed copy of the admit card along with their stationaries. Admit cards for the UPMSP UP board exam 2024 were issued to students through their schools.

This year, a total of 55,25,308 candidates including 29,47,311 high school students (15,71,184 boys and 13,76,127 girls) and 25,77,997 intermediate students (14,28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls) have registered for the UP Board exams. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam analysis, students reactions and more.