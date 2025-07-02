UP Board Class 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 dates out, check schedule here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released the dates for HS or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 compartment examinations 2025. Students who have registered for the exams can check the schedule on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Class 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 dates are out, Candidates can check the schedule here. (HT file)

As per the official schedule, the High School Improvement/Compartment Examinations will be conducted on July 19, 2025, in morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

Likewise, the Intermediate compartment examinations will be conducted on July 17, 2025, in evening shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM

Practical exams:

The practical exams for Improvement/Compartment exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2025.

As per the board, the High School Improvement/Compartment and Intermediate Compartment examinations will be conducted at the examination centers determined by the District School Inspector at the district headquarters.

The District School Inspector must ensure the following arrangements at the examination centres:-

1. Entry of outsiders other than candidates/centre administrators/teachers and non-teaching staff at the examination center will be completely prohibited.

2. Arrangements must be made in such a way to ensure there should not be unnecessary crowd of candidates at the entrance of the examination centre. Similarly, such arrangements should be ensured even after the completion of the examination.

3. Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones, smart watch or any other electronic device inside the examination hall.

4. CCTV cameras with voice recorders and routers etc. will remain fully functional in the rooms, when the exam is being conducted.

It may be mentioned here that Class 10 students can appear for one of the failed subjects during the Improvement examination and one of the two failed subjects for the Compartment examination.

For Class 12, Science, Arts and Commerce students can take the Compartment examination in one subject; one question paper of the Agriculture part 1 or 2; one question paper of the Trade subject.

Notably, the UPMSP had declared the UP board 10th, 12th results on April 25. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 was 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP.