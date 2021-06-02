UP board class 12 exam: Decision on UP Intermediate exam soon, says Dinesh Sharm

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said the decision on UP Board class 12 intermediate examinations will be taken soon in a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video message, Sharma said, "The COVID-19 situation in 66 districts of UP has reduced and corona curfew has been lifted. Only night curfew is in place. We hope the situation will further improve in days to come. But if the COVID-19 situation does not improve further, we will sit with chief minister and take a call on UP board exam which has been deferred till mid-July."

"The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Secondary Education Board) had on Saturday cancelled the board’s high school (class 10) examinations in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state and proposed the class 12 exam in the second week of July, if the pandemic situation eases by then, with a duration of 90 minutes for each paper instead of the usual three hours," he said.

Welcoming the decision of cancelling the CBSE class 12 examination, Sharma expressed his gratitude towards prime minister Narendra Modi. He said the decision is in the interests of students, parents and teachers.

Sharma further said that just like high school examinees, the students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 enrolled in schools affiliated to different boards in UP would be promoted to the next level without examination.

Sharma's cabinet colleague Sidharth Nath Singh took to Twitter saying, "Cancellation of 12 board exams by PM Narendra Modi ji shows his deep concern for the health and safety of our students, including teachers."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead."

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, "It was the need of the hour."